Family of teen killed in South Sacramento shooting asks for public’s help in finding shooter

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Family members say the 18-year-old shot and killed at a South Sacramento cemetery Monday evening was named Zarrie Allen.

Tyranny Allen told FOX40 his cousin’s smile could light up any room and it will be a smile he will forever miss.

“She had family, she had people who loved her. This shouldn’t have happened to nobody,” said Tyranny Allen. “God’s got a perfect angel. She was loved by so many people.”

Zarrie Allen was visiting a grave at Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery Monday evening with friends when someone shot and killed her.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related but they don’t think she was the intended target.

“I think that was the most shocking thing. She’s not that kind of person,” Zarrie’s brother-in-law, Terell Bostic, told FOX40. “She’s never been involved in gangs or anything related to the such.”

Bostic said their family is desperate for answers.

He said Zarrie Allen was a track star who grew up in Richmond. She was going into her sophomore year at Sacramento State and seemed to be doing everything right.

“Loved life, loved her family, loved friends,” said Bostic. “There’s been a lot of tears. There’s just been a lot of pain, a lot of questions.”

The family is calling on the community to come forward with any information that could help investigators find her killer.

“You can’t just grieve. You have to find answers. You have to try to find justice,” said Bostic.

“Now is the time to stop this unnecessary killing because our cousin, our family member should be here with us,” said Tyranny Allen.