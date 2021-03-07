Family of victim speaks out after murder of ‘I-5 Strangler’ in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – More than 30 years after her murder, the family of Darcie Frackenpohl is speaking out.

Larry Frackenpohl told FOX40 Sunday he only has fond memories of his older sister.

“As far as a brother sister relationship, we were joined at the hip,” Larry Frackenpohl explained. “When we were younger, we looked so much alike. I don’t remember this, but evidently, we were thought to be twins.

In 1987, Darcie Frackenpohl was 17-years old when she decided to run away from her home in Seattle to Sacramento.

“She chose the wrong crowd of people to get involved with,” explained her mother, Judy Frackenpohl.

One of those people was Roger Kibbe.

After not hearing from her daughter for close to two weeks, Judy Frackenpohl said she knew something was wrong.

“That is probably one of the most horrifying things to have to deal with,” Judy Frackenpohl said.

Darcie Frackenpohl’s body was found in South Lake Tahoe in 1987.

In 1991, Roger Kibbe was convicted of her murder. Soon after, investigators linked Kibbe to six more murders, and he became known as the “I-5 Strangler.”

“Darcie made choices and she made some very poor choices, but she didn’t choose to lose her life. Kibbe took that right away from her,” Judy Frackenpohl said.

On Feb. 28, Kibbe was found murdered while serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said Kibbe was strangled to death.

“The good lord’s justice: Karma. The man deserved to die the way he did,” Judy Frackenpohl said.

Larry Frackenpohl said Kibbe’s death was the closure he never knew he needed.

“Since I heard the news, it’s a weight I was carrying around for the last 30-plus years that I didn’t realize I was carrying,” Larry Frackenpohl said.

“I think too now, she’s totally at peace, knowing that this happened and this man is going to hell,” Judy Frackenpohl said.

The Frackenpohls now both live in Idaho. They said they believe the other victims’ families are also at peace now but they have not been in contact with any of them.