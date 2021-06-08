Family offers $40K award to help solve Stockton developer’s death nearly 6 years later

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a downtown Stockton developer who was slain in 2015 is offering $40,000 to anyone who can help solve the case.

The Stockton District Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Timothy Egkan was found stabbed near the intersection of Lincoln and Poplar streets on September 13, 2015.

A bystander found Egkan’s body lying face down against a curb three blocks from his home, according to officials.

The DA’s office says prior to his death, Egkan was the chief brand officer for Ten Space developers and was working on renovations in the downtown Stockton area.

Egkan’s family is offering the money reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in his death.

If anyone has any information related to the case they are urged to contact Stockton police Detective Cliff Johnson at cliff.johnson@stocktonca.gov or Investigator Eduardo Rodriguez at eduardo.rodriguez@sjcda.org.