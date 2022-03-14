Most parents will absorb the brunt of any rough economic situation in order to protect and provide for their children. Making those kinds of sacrifices gets even harder when there’s no home to make them in and when a family ends up on the streets.

California has the largest number of people — more than 150,000 — facing that challenging and frightening situation.

Jory Gwasdoff and Kayla Thompson with Family Promise of San Joaquin County joined Sonseeahray to discuss their upcoming work with local homeless families.

Referrals can be completed on the Family Promise website or call 209-323-4284 for an over-the-phone referral.