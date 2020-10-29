Family says man tried to assault 9-year-old boy at pumpkin farm, older brother stopped him

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Wheatland police are investigating after a young boy says a man grabbed him at a Wheatland pumpkin farm and tried to pull him away.

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm is a fall fantasy for the Sybrowsky family.

“It’s been fun every year! There’s the corn maze and a lot of good food there too,” the 10-year-old Sybrowsky boy told FOX40.

But the brothers’ yearly visit took a terrifying turn on Monday while they were playing in the corn maze.

Their mother asked FOX40 to hide their faces and first names.

“There were people following us,” recalled the 9-year-old Sybrowsky boy. “They were a little suspicious and then it grew a lot more suspicious.”

The 9-year-old and his 10-year-old brother lost track of their older siblings and cousins in the maze and noticed two men following them.

“We ran a little bit,” the younger boy said. “We thought we were safe but he grabbed my arm. Not just like, ‘Excuse me.’ He just tugged on it really hard.”

The younger boy said the man tried to pull him away.

“Very, very scared,” the younger boy said. “I felt like my brother would just run off.”

But instead, his older brother fought back.

“This guy had to kick him in the crotch,” the younger boy said.

“I just wanted to help him because I couldn’t leave him alone and I knew that,” his older brother said.

The boys ran from the maze.

Their mother, Sarah Sybrowsky, told FOX40 they reported the incident to police.



“Either he was going to kidnap him or sexually assault him. I have no doubt. It’s your worst nightmare,” Sarah Sybrowsky said. “That’s my worst nightmare.”

She’s sharing her story as a warning to other parents to keep a watchful eye and talk to their kids about standing up for themselves.

“I know that there are people that are afraid to have the conversations with their kids about what could happen and the dangers that are out there. But it’s vitally important that they know so they are able to react,” she advised.

Wheatland police said they are investigating the incident but whether the man would actually face charges would depend on his motive.