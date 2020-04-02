Family searches for answers after hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist in Stanislaus County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The California Highway Patrol reports that a 51-year-old bicyclist was fatally hit by a driver who left the site of the accident and now a devastated family is pleading for answers.

“He had the greatest smile. Everybody who keeps reaching out says I just can't forget that big smile he had,” said Adrianna Johnson, the victim’s sister.

Frankie Sanchez, the bicyclist, died in on Marshall Road just east of Tulip Road in Stanislaus County. Sanchez’s family said he was a single father who tirelessly provided for his family.

“He had a big heart,” Frances Lalor, his mother, told FOX40.

According to his family, Sanchez was an avid bicyclist and he loved taking on the rural roads of Stanislaus County. But when he didn’t show up to a friend’s house on Wednesday night, the family said they had a feeling that the accident being shared on social media involved Sanchez.

“Something in my heart told me that it had to be him,” said Stephanie Sanchez, his sister.

Officials report that a driver in a GM pickup or SUV struck and killed Sanchez.

“I just wish they would’ve stopped and not left him on the side of the road like a dog,” said Johnson.

While they’re doing what they can to cope with the loss and as much as the pain persists, Sanchez’s family said the will to forgive also persists.

“That we need to forgive. We’re at a time when we should love each other,” said Lalor.

The driver may be in an early 2000s GM pickup or SUV and may have damage to the front side of the vehicle. If you have any information, please contact the CHP in Modesto.