Family searching for answers in hit-and-run that killed Sacramento man on Father’s Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been two weeks since someone struck and killed a man in North Sacramento.

Investigators are hoping the public can help solve who is responsible for the fatal crash.

“Whoever hit him, they hit him from one side and flew him to the next side of the freeway,” said Antoinette Alexander Hampton. “He was dead on arrival. You just left him there. I’m asking you please to turn yourself in.”

Hampton’s son, 29-year-old Dulondo Hampton Jr. died when he was struck by a car near Northgate Boulevard and Interstate 80 around 9 p.m. on Father’s Day.

“He was a father. He has one child that don’t even know him now” Hampton said.

“He took care of me, and he pushed me to make sure I get a high school diploma and everything. He was my other dad,” said Netra Hampton, Dulondo’s sister.

The family says somebody out there knows something about the crash, and they might have answers as to how it all happened.

“I just want justice for him. And the person who did it to come forward,” said Tequila Hampton, Dulondo’s sister.

“If it was an accident, come out and say that. If it wasn’t, deal with the consequences. We want justice, we love our brother. This is hurting us,” said Passion Hampton.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help give Dulondo Hampton Jr. a proper burial.