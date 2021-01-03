Family searching for answers in hit-and-run that killed their father

(KTXL) — The season of togetherness ended in heartbreak for one California family.

Tony Lowe, a father of two, died in a hit-and-run the day after Christmas.

“You always know your parents are going to go someday but you think you’ll have — you think you’ll get to say goodbye. You think you’ll be with them when it happens,” said 27-year-old Christopher Lowe, the victim’s son. “It’s like a real-life nightmare.”

Investigators say 54-year-old Tony Lowe was walking along PFE Road in rural Placer County when a white SUV, believed to be a Dodge Durango, hit him.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the driver getting out to see what they had done only to hop back in the car and drive away.

“To look at him and leave him dead on the side of the road. To literally see him and decide he needs to leave and not even call anyone. Not even an anonymous call, that person needs to face what they did,” said 30-year-old Kimberly Lowe, the victim’s daughter.

Tony Lowe’s children are now calling on that driver to take responsibility for the life they stole.

“I’m hoping that the person who did this understands what it would be like if this happened to him and somebody left his father. I deserve an answer. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. Not even my worst enemy,” Christopher Lowe said.

They’re hoping for answers so they can enter the new year with a piece of closure and a memory of their dad that will never fade.

“He wasn’t just our father. He was one of those people who would make friends with every single person,” Kimberly Lowe said.

“He was the one people would go to for help if they needed anything and he would give the shirt off his back,” Christopher Lowe told FOX40.

If you have any information about the incident, call the California Highway Patrol.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

A Facebook page has also been set up for friends and family to share their memories of Tony Lowe.