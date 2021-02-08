Family seeks answers after mother, 8-month-old injured in hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A mother and her 8-month-old child are recovering after being hit by an unknown driver in their own neighborhood Sunday evening.

Harmeen Bassi has been passing out flyers, going door-to-door and asking neighbors to help track down whoever hit her aunt and cousin Sunday at the cross streets of Lucchesi Drive and Harney Way.

“So around 4:15, my mom called my aunt saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to come over. We just wanted to see the baby. We’re going to see some furniture.’ And she was heading over to her parents’ house,” Bassi explained.

Bassi said one of her neighbors caught the incident on their security camera, showing what appears to be a silver Honda Odyssey minivan making a sudden turn on Harney Way before colliding with the woman and her stroller with the infant inside.

“When I saw the video, I was gasping. They actually struck her and then drove off,” Bassi told FOX40. “She saw a driver and a passenger. She did say when she was hit, they pulled over and the driver was yelling at her.”

“Luckily, there were a few people outside. They said they went straight down Harney and they were supposed to make a right on Torino but instead of making a right, they made a sharp left,” she continued.

Bassi’s aunt was struck in her left leg, while her baby cousin suffered a cut to the head. Both were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

While she’s thankful they are OK, Bassi said she is using this traumatic experience to bring attention to an ongoing speeding problem along Lucchesi Drive.

“People drive here like it’s a regular street, like going 35, 40 miles per hour,” Bassi said.

“It happens to us all the time. Cars are just flying by in and out of the neighborhood and we have all this reflective gear on and it still happens all the time,” one neighbor agreed.

As she continued to ask her neighbors to check their security cameras, Bassi had a message for the reckless driver who almost took two lives.

“You ran off, you know. Like what was the point of that?” Bassi said. “There was a little baby involved, that’s what’s disheartening. That’s what we really want to get to the bottom of is why did you run away?”

The CHP said the 2003 to 2007 Honda Odyssey had prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper. The driver was between 40 and 50 years old and had short, black hair.

If you or anyone you know may have information regarding this case, you’re asked to call South Sacramento CHP at 916-897-5600 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and ask for Officer Taylor or Officer Young. You can also contact the Sacramento CHP Communication Center at 916-861-1300 after regular business hours.