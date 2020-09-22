Family shares memories of man killed by West Sacramento police after bodycam videos released

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The family of Robert Coleman was shown the body camera videos of his death before it was released to the public Monday.

In the video, West Sacramento police had just detained someone after responding for a report of a man with a gun when another male, later identified as 88-year-old Robert Coleman, pulled up behind a cop car and got out of his vehicle armed with a gun.

The officers continue to yell out for the man to drop the gun as more shots are fired.

Coleman later died.

“It was tragic but the officers had to do their job and they had to respond,” Coleman’s daughter, Beverly Coleman, told FOX40.

Beverly Coleman saw the video with her family.

“My father had a really beautiful relationship with West Sac Police Department,” Beverly Coleman said.

She said for the past year and a half, her father suffered from mental illness. Family and doctors tried to help and hoped things would get better.

“Dad was always, you know, trying to get help but it just was too much for him. It was overwhelming,” Beverly Coleman explained.

Robert Coleman was well known to police and the community long before the shooting.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon knew Bob, as he calls him, and Bob’s family back when he was a new councilman.

“He and his wife, Mary, were leaders of our community,” Cabaldon said. “He became an exemplar, a bridge between generations, between neighborhoods. He lifted people up. He gave voice to the voiceless. He built trust, he built hope.”

He also built homes, including his neighbor’s down the street, as a member of Habitat for Humanity.

His daughters told FOX40 that their father was special.

“He was a wonderful husband, father. We have so many good memories,” Beverly Coleman said. “He touched so many people.”

Before that fateful night had ended, Beverly Coleman said her father made sure to spend some time with her mother, his wife of 67 years.

“He danced with her and they were just so loving,” Beverly Coleman recalled.

Aside from asking for prayers, Beverly Coleman asked for the community here and abroad to keep the peace.

“I know people are out there and everybody comes up with their versions. But dad wouldn’t want anything, no violence, nothing,” Beverly Coleman explained.

She said her dad’s lasting gift to them was raising her and her sisters to be strong and independent.

“That’s what we’re trying to say, Coleman strong for dad and for my mom,” Beverly Coleman said.