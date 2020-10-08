Family still searching for justice nearly two months after man killed in I-80 shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – A family is still searching for justice nearly two months after a man was killed on Interstate 80.

On August 14, Linda Hawkins’ 26-year-old grandson, Cameron Simmons, was shot and killed as he drove eastbound on I-80, just past Air Base Parkway.

“My mind has been in constant turmoil,” Hawkins told FOX40. “It’s been extremely difficult.“

So far, there’ve been no arrests but there is hope.

“We do have some significant leads,” said California Highway Patrol’s John Fransen. “We are working those leads, and our hope is that we will be able to bring justice to this family. We will do everything that we possibly can to do that.“

“How this happened to my grandson, it’s such a big question mark,” Hawkins said.

On Wednesday, CHP said Cameron appeared to be targeted but it’s unclear if the shooting was the outcome of road rage or if Cameron was intentionally targeted.

CHP officials are asking for possible witnesses to come forward with any information that could help the investigation.

The family would like to know who stopped to help Cameron, after he got out of his vehicle on the side of the road, passing away in their arms.

“Thank you for allowing your spirit to be moved in that moment, to be there with him when he needed us most. But they allowed that to be them and that we are forever indebted and thankful,” said Cameron’s aunt, Loren Nails Newell.

“My understanding is that he knew the moment he was leaving. And I just like to know if he said anything,“ Hawkins said.

Like those who stopped to help Cameron, his family says Cameron was a helper himself.

He worked for Restorative Justice in Oakland, co-piloting a program in the Oakland Unified School District in which he helped wayward youth get back on track.

“He has touched and moved and changed so many perspectives of what the current environment had to offer,” Newell said.

“He dreamed in color. He had visions of how things should be, and he was always inclusive and he wanted to keep people with a smile on their face,” Hawkins said.