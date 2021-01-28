Family thankful for Lodi community’s support after beloved restaurant owner dies of COVID-19

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A well-known Lodi restaurant owner died from COVID-19, and now, his family wants to express their gratitude for the overwhelming support of the community.

For 20 years, Job Sanchez made a name for himself as the kind and charismatic owner of Casa Mexicana in Lodi.

“He cares about all of his customers. Every time they come in, each one has something special — they like this, they like that — and he always remembers,” said Janelie Sanchez, his daughter.

“He’d pick on you but he’d joke around and just laugh about it, and he was just good a guy,” said Princesa Rodriduez, a close family friend.

On Dec. 10, Job Sanchez was checked into a Bay Area hospital after days of experiencing shortness of breath. He later discovered he had COVID-19.

“They sent him home with oxygen tanks and it got worse. My mom was trying to get his attention to wake him up and he wasn’t responding,” Janelie Sanchez said. “So then, she called the ambulance. The EMTs came, picked him up, and then took him to Lodi Memorial.”

Job Sanchez remained hospitalized in Lodi for two weeks until his condition worsened. He was transferred to the Bay Area where his daughter said he was hospitalized for another three weeks before dying on Jan. 21.

The 52-year-old had no prior health conditions known to his family.

“Never had any problems with his heart, his liver, his kidneys, nothing,” Janelie Sanchez said.

Even before his passing, Rodriduez knew Job Sanchez was in trouble. She created a GoFundMe page to help pay for his media bills and save his beloved restaurant. More than $32,000 has been raised since Jan. 9.

“I think within like two or three days, we already had like $10,000 and I was so shocked,” Rodriduez said. “I just felt like that goes to show how much of an amazing man he was.”

His community helped rally around someone who tried to be there for them.

“My stepbrother actually had cancer and he hosted the event there,” Rodriduez said.

“My parents helped with sending kids to science camp. It’s just been really hard for me, especially and my family, but also this community because my dad knows everyone,” Janelie Sanchez said.

Casa Mexicana will be closed from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 for a private memorial.