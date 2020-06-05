Family therapist encourages family discussions on race

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Television networks and toy companies from Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel to Legos and MTV are tackling tough issues and taking a stand against racism during ongoing protests across the country.

Now, these companies are sparking conversations among families.

A video with the words “I can’t breathe” displayed across the screen played for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Nickelodeon and MTV on Tuesday, the amount of time investigators say now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

The video was a show of solidarity with protests against systemic racism across the country.

It’s just one of the actions some networks have taken encouraging parents to have conversations with their kids about racism.

“They should be initiated by talking to the child and noticing how the child is handling, or what is going on,” family therapist Dr. Ayesha Hunter said.

Hunter says parents shouldn’t shy away from tough topics like race, especially now.

“If the child is looking very upset or distraught or disturbed, or even has questions too, for the parent, we should always be open to having a conversation with them’” Hunter said.

She says parents should keep the conversations about race and racism age appropriate.

“If they are younger than five, you’re going to be talking to them more centered around their feelings and, of course, assuring them of their safety and letting them know that you’re there as their parent to protect them,” she said.

For kids a little older, Hunter recommends parents provide more information and context.

“Children usually like to know the why, ‘Why, why, mommy? Why?’ So, and I think it’s important to address that with them. It’s important to look at both sides of the issue,” Hunter said. “It kind of helps your child to understand the reasons for people behaving the way that they behave.”

A black mother told FOX40 she and her husband talk to their four kids, ages 9 to 17 about race and the protests and say they don’t sugar coat what’s going on. She feels it’s important to prepare her kids for the racism they’ll experience in their lives.

Hunter says the viral videos of Floyd’s, Amauhd Aubery’s and others’ deaths can be traumatizing for teens and young adults of all races to see.

“I even instruct as a therapist not only my teenager clients but my adult clients to refrain from staying on social media for a while, because of feeling powerless, because of feeling helpless, because of feeling rage and anxiety,” Hunter said.

She says parents should also use these conversations as an opportunity to teach kids about black inventors, artists and inspirational figures.

“Change this into an opportunity to empower our children,” she said.

For additional resources and tips on how to talk to your kids about race, click or tap here.