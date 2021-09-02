Family to hold community search for Elk Grove man missing since early August

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man who went missing in Elk Grove is organizing a community search this weekend.

Kiflit Ghebremariam, 78, has been missing since early August. He was last seen near his home on East Taron Drive around 10:30 a.m.

It’s believed that he walked away from his home. He was last seen wearing black shoes, dark blue pants and a white shirt. At the time, he had a freshly shaven head and no facial hair.

The community search will meet at Oasis Park on Poppy Ridge Road. The search will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone in the immediate areas, and adjacent to the city limits, are asked to walk their neighborhood, local shopping centers and other locations.

If you have seen Ghebremariam or have information, you are asked to call police at 916-714-5115.