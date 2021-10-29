Family wants justice for brother with autism after woman attacks him in South Sacramento

Warning: The video below may be upsetting to some viewers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A family is seeking answers and justice after their brother, who is autistic, was attacked on his way home from work Wednesday in South Sacramento.

Steven Chapman, 53, was making his way home from UC Davis Medical Center where he’s worked for several years. Then, just a half-mile from his house, he was attacked on the sidewalk near the corner of Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard.

Dashcam footage captured the moments leading up to and during the assault. It shows the assailant spot Chapman from a distance, then run up and knock him down. As Chapman tries to get up, the woman strikes him again but even harder.

“Why? Why would somebody do this to somebody like him? I don’t understand,” said Chapman’s sister-in-law, Tina.

After finding out about the attack, Tina Chapman took her brother-in-law to the hospital, where he was treated for the severe bruising to his head and face, as well as a cut above his right eye.

“In the video, you can see where his head actually hits the sidewalk and kind of bounced back up,” Tina Chapman explained.

With no leads and only video to go on, Steven Chapman’s younger brother, Anthony, said he feels it’s his duty to find whoever did this.

“I go home, I dwell about it. And he looks at me and asks, ‘Can you explain why they did this to me?’” Anthony Chapman said. “And I don’t know what to tell him at this point. I’m kind of lost.”

As for getting to work, Steven Chapman won’t be walking any time soon.

“From this point on, I will take him and pick him up,” his sister-in-law told FOX40. “I don’t feel like it’s safe for him to be out there anymore.”

“I hate to take his independence away from him, but to me, his safety is more important,” she added.

Tina Chapman said she has filed a report with the Sacramento Police Department, which believes the person behind the attack may be homeless.

The Chapman family said they don’t believe Steven was targeted because of his disability. They said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information on this attack to please come forward.