Fans back at Golden 1 Center for Sacramento Kings first preseason game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The wait is over for Sacramento Kings fans as the action is back at Golden 1 Center.

Fans got to watch the Kings take on the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game.

“A little bit of normalcy. We had dinner; we had a beverage. It was fun,” said Kings fan Katrina Dockter.

As fans showed up Monday, it was clear things are not yet back to pre-pandemic days. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test was needed to attend.

Testing was available nearby.

“Took about 10-15 minutes to get my test done. Got a little wrist band, no complaints,” said Chase Lee, a Kings fan.

Once inside, it was all about the stars on the court. James and Mertie Shelby have been going to Kings games since the ‘80s.

Both believe this is the year the team breaks its 15-year playoff drought.

“This is the team. This is the team,” said Mertie Shelby.

“I believe they are going to get back there. They have a good nucleus to build on. I think they are going to surprise some people this year. If not, I’m not coming back next year,” said James Shelby.

The first regular-season home game is on Oct. 22.