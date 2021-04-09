Fans excited as Amador-Argonaut rivalry game returns

JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s the hottest ticket in Amador County Friday night, Amador High School hosting Argonaut High School — a football rivalry that goes back generations.

“I graduated from here, my parents both graduated from here, my grandfather graduated from here, so it’s a family thing,” said Stephanie Bramer who has two sons who play for Amador.

Technically tickets were not sold for Friday night’s game, only those with passes could get in.

With pandemic restrictions still in place, Bramer didn’t know if she would get the chance to cheer on her sons at home on senior night.

“It is better than nothing but this doesn’t even scratch the surface,” Bramer said.

Amador County is in the state’s red tier, meaning only 20% of the stadium’s capacity could attend.

Instead of thousands here, there were only hundreds.

“Today, we have multiple rosters. We have cheerleading and football involved we have some student population to fulfill the remaining portion of the stadium capacity,” said Amador High School’s athletic director Kaleb Cagle.

The atmosphere here is not what it was pre-pandemic, but for the most anticipated game in this county, there is no place anyone here would rather be.

“It’s great to have it going on especially in these times, we are happy to be here,” said parent Mark Armstrong.