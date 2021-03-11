Fans recall canceled King-Pelicans game one year later

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One year ago, thousands of King fans were inside the Golden 1 Center, hoping to get their first in-person look at New Orleans Pelicans’ then-rookie phenom Zion Willamson.

“It was definitely a strange atmosphere, nobody really knew the seriousness of it at that point,” recalled Kings fan Brad Doward.

Those in attendance wouldn’t get that chance.

The game was canceled before tip-off.

“I’m a little bit upset, I think it’s a little bit of an overreaction, but I mean, what can we do,” one person told FOX40 when the game was postponed.

A year later Dorward remembers the bizarre nature of it all, the last time he and other fans were allowed inside the Kings arena.

“It was honestly just a lot of confusion, nobody really ever left, they thought it was postponed like we are going to start the game, nobody thought the game was done,” Dorward said.

Even before the game was called, you could feel something wasn’t quite right.

NBA reporters on social media connecting the dots that a referee who was to officiate the Kings game that night, had worked a Utah jazz game earlier in the week where a player tested positive for COVID-19.

It was that positive test that stopped play across the league.

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox remembers exactly what he did after the game was canceled last March.

“We actually went to Life Time that night, I was ready to play,” Fox said.

A year later Fox says his mind is with the victims of COVID-19.

“Your heart goes out to everybody who has had to endure the virus or people who have lost loved ones to it,” Fox said.