Fans return to All American Speedway in Roseville for stock car racing

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The sound of engines, the smell of burnt rubber and the noise of fans cheering returned to Roseville Saturday night as people were allowed to attend stock car racing in person.

For many, it was an escape, and many are hoping it’s only the start of what is to come.

“I’m just glad to have racing back in Roseville,” said Dakota Sullivan, a fan.

It’s the first time in 17 months that fans young and old finally got a night of stock car racing.

“That’s crazy. Crazy. It seems longer huh. It seems a lot longer,” said Joey Inzunza.

Inzuza says he was willing to go through any restrictions just to see NASCAR stock car racing back at the All American Speedway.

“It’s nice though,” Inunza said. “Everything is coming back and everyone is pretty happy.”

With Placer County in the red tier, the event faced the regular COVID-19 restrictions: capacity lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Race promoter Bill McAnally is pleased to have fans back and the ripple effect it is bringing.

“I am happy for our community. We bring a lot of touring events and bring a lot of money to the economy, selling hotel rooms, fuel and meals,” McAnally said. “It’s good for everyone to have people out.”

McAnally said he is especially happy for the drivers that have also had to race without fans.

“Winning a race with an empty grand stand is not as rewarding as having a bunch of family and friends and co-workers,” McAnally said.

Many are hoping this is a sign that things are slowly coming back.

“It kind of feels alive. I’m pretty stoked,” Inunza said.

There are many more events that will take place at the race track in the coming months and organizers hope more fans will be allowed to attend.