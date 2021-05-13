Farm-to-Fork festivities to return this September

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Farm-to-Fork Capital will get to highlight and celebrate local food and wine again this September.

After postponing last year’s festivities and Tower Bridge Dinner due to the pandemic, Visit Sacramento said the city will hold its annual Farm-to-Fork events from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18.

“Over the last eight years, our events have become this beloved time that everyone gets together to celebrate this region,” said Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa. “Our chefs look forward to collaborating outside of their own kitchens, our residents mark their calendars for it every year, and people across the country make plans to come and experience it for themselves. We are thrilled to bring that joy and celebration back in a time when it may mean more than ever before.”

The Legends of Wine event will kick things off on Sept. 9, with a wine tasting on the grounds of the Capitol.

On Sept. 12, chefs and farmers will serve a meal on the Tower Bridge. Public tickets will be available through a drawing that opens July 15.

The Farm-to-Fork Festival will be held for the final two days and will feature local food and music. More than 155,000 people went to 2019’s festival.

The events are still in the planning stages and Visit Sacramento says the festivities will follow state and public health guidelines.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the state would stop requiring people to wear masks in most circumstances starting June 15, the same date the governor said would mark a full reopening of the state.