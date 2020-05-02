Farmer’s market reopens in downtown Tracy

TRACY, Calif (KTXL) — The downtown Tracy farmer’s market opened on Saturday after a month-long delay due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Small farm produce vendor Diana Yang told FOX40 the reopening is a relief.

“It’s been pretty great,” said Yang. “We just have kept on planting because we have hope and we believe that maybe the coronavirus will end, like maybe around the summer. So, we were just trying to prepare ourselves for like, you know, a miracle.”

To her family and other vendors, it means the produce they grow won’t go to waste.

“We don’t have any other companies, any other stores to put them at,” said Yang.

Like grocery stores, farmer’s markets are considered essential businesses and are allowed to reopen with modifications.

Kristin Barrios with Tracy City Center, which helps put on the farmer’s market, told FOX40 they implemented a number of changes to keep people safe.

“It’s a smaller amount of vendors. We wanted to strictly stick with produce vegetables and baked goods. Generally, you’ll see here hot food vendors artisans and vendors and entertainment as well,” explained Barrios. “We still wanted to bring a little bit of normalcy back to Tracy.”

Posters telling customers not to touch the produce hung outside stalls and signs reminding people to stay six feet apart were placed throughout the market.

“Right now we have restrictions in place, and we’re only allotting 200 people in the market at one time,” said Barrios.

Saturday’s visitors are only a fraction of the nearly 5000 thousand people who attended every week this time in 2019.

“It is modified, but it makes you feel good to be downtown supporting your fellow vendors and farmers,” said Barrios.

Farmer’s market vendors told FOX40, despite the changes, they’re happy to be back in business and appreciate the support.

“I feel very grateful that these people were taking their time to like, come and support us and they’re like telling us thank you for coming here because they need these produce too and I’m just like happy to be there and happy to like sell these for them,” said Yang.

The downtown Tracy farmer’s market is held on 10th Street and Central Avenue every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May until October.