Fast-moving grass fire burns along the outskirts of Wilton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are battling a grass fire on the outskirts of Wilton.

Cal Fire says the fast-moving 700-acre grass fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. on Clay Station Road in Wilton.

The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit responded, along with help from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Wilton Fire Protection District, which battled flames on the ground as an air unit attacked the fire from above.

CalFire says this 700-acre Grass Fire off Clay Station Road is 25 percent contained. But really, it’s out. Crews mopping up. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/vTbWjR5gdj — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) July 30, 2020

The area is mostly grass and no evacuations were needed.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours for mop-up and to put out potential flame ups.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.