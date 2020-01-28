Fatal crash closes northbound Highway 99 lanes near Twin Cities Road, Ayers Lane

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were killed on Highway 99 in Galt in a chain-reaction crash that involved three big rigs.

Early Tuesday morning, a 33-year-old Galt man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado in front of a tractor-trailer in a northbound lane of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the Silverado driver slowed down as traffic started backing up just north of Ayers Lane. Instead of slowing down or stopping, the big rig driver slammed into pickup truck.

The Silverado was pushed forward by the crash and rear-ended the back of a slow-moving big rig, according to the CHP. The chain reaction crash continued as a third tractor-trailer was hit from behind.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck and his 20-year-old passenger, a man from Galt, both died.

The 43-year-old Sacramento man driving the big rig that hit the Silverado was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Highway 99 was closed for roughly four hours as officials investigated the deadly crash and the scene was cleaned up by Caltrans crews.

CHP officials say they are trying to figure out why the first big rig did not slow down or stop for traffic. They say neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

#TrafficAlert NORTHBOUND LANES OF HWY 99 ARE BLOCKED JUST SOUTH OF TWIN CITIES ROAD DUE TO A COLLISION INVOLVING A SEMI. MOTORISTS CAN EXPECT HEAVY CONGESTION AND DELAYS. THERE'S NO ESTIMATED TIME OF OPENING. pic.twitter.com/rlbXxUsKxV — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) January 28, 2020