Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Cisco Grove

The Latest – Wednesday, Dec. 15

6:05 p.m.

Caltrans said westbound I-80 has reopened.

Original story below:

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both directions of Interstate 80 have been closed off due to a fatal crash near Cisco Grove.

The California Highway Patrol said at least one person has died in the crash.

Caltrans said vehicles are being turned around at Truckee and at the Nevada state line.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout the region beginning at 10 a.m. Officials are highly discouraging foothill and mountain travel.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab tallied 29 inches, about 2.5 feet of snow, from 4 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, after more snow fell, it said the Sierra was at “158% of average for snowfall for this time of year.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.