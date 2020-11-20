Southbound I-5 backed up as CHP investigates shooting, crash near J Street

The Latest (Friday, Nov. 20)
7:30 a.m.
Authorities at the scene told FOX40 that Elk Grove Police Department officers came across the accident first.
Officers said the driver had at least one gunshot wound.
Original Story Below
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal crash in Downtown Sacramento on southbound I-5 is causing major backups, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities closed lanes from Richards Boulevard to P Street to investigate. One lane is open to traffic.
Cars are backed up to the I-80 connector in Natomas.
Caltrans said there is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story.