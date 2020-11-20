Southbound I-5 backed up as CHP investigates shooting, crash near J Street

The Latest (Friday, Nov. 20)

7:30 a.m.

Authorities at the scene told FOX40 that Elk Grove Police Department officers came across the accident first.

Officers said the driver had at least one gunshot wound.

Original Story Below

Authorities at the scene told FOX40 the Elk Grove Police Department

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal crash in Downtown Sacramento on southbound I-5 is causing major backups, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Only one lane remains open at the crash scene.

Authorities closed lanes from Richards Boulevard to P Street to investigate. One lane is open to traffic.

Cars are backed up to the I-80 connector in Natomas.

Caltrans said there is no estimated time of reopening.

#TrafficAlert Southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento between Richards Blvd and I St: 3 of 4 lanes are closed due to an incident investigation. #1 lane is open. Motorists should expect delays. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/jMiioxhTvU — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 20, 2020

This is a developing story.