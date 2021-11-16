CHP: Lanes reopen on northbound I-5 after fatal crash involving motorcyclist

The Latest — Tuesday, Nov. 16:

8:42 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said that all northbound Interstate 5 lanes have reopened. CHP officials told FOX40 a motorcyclist died after the rider was rear-ended just south of Arena Boulevard and thrown from their bike into traffic.

All lanes are now open on I-5 northbound south of Arena Boulevard https://t.co/knKywdJl8p — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) November 17, 2021

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal crash shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 5 Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol officials announced the crash just before 8 p.m. and said at least three lanes were blocked on northbound I-5 just south of Arena Boulevard.

No information was released on how many people were killed in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities are asking drivers to find an alternate route because there is no estimated time of when the lanes will reopen.

Officers are working on a fatal traffic collision on I-5 northbound south of Arena Boulevard. The #1-#3 lanes will be blocked for an unknown ETO. Please consider an alternate route and drive with caution. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/tVVNirAko0 — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) November 17, 2021

This story is developing.