ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday.

Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash.

There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit.

Corporal Marc Guillermo says their investigation is underway and is taking into account various factors.

“Vehicle speed, whether she was intoxicated or not,” Guillermo said. “Any indication that the driver was distracted, maybe texting, doing anything that she wasn’t supposed to.”

Police say a man in a Hyundai, stopped to help, after the husband of the woman who died, reportedly attacked the driver.

“It absolutely is a tragedy. It’s unfortunate for the pedestrian whose life was lost, especially the family member that was affected. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family. But also with the driver as well. It’s not in our place to judge, whether or not they were in the right or wrong. That’s what the investigation is for.” Guillermo said.