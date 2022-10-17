BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that was headed to the hospital near Lincoln Boulevard and Wyandotte Avenue, which the injured child was traveling in.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 6-year-old child was injured when their parent was “attempting to manipulate the firearm.” While doing so, one shot was fired, and it struck the child.

The sheriff’s office said the child was taken to the hospital, but they were later taken via helicopter to an out-of-area hospital, since they were seriously injured.

A search warrant was served at the man’s home, and evidence was reportedly found that led the sheriff’s office to suspect the gun was illegally purchased.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.