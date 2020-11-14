Stockton police: Father arrested after 2-month-old hospitalized with serious injuries

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department says a man was arrested Friday on suspicion of child abuse after his infant son was hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to police, staff at UC Davis Medical Center alerted officers on Wednesday of a 2-month-old boy being treated for serious injuries, saying the injuries were consistent with child abuse.

The baby is in pediatric intensive care but is not expected to survive, according to medical staff.

Through an investigation, detectives say they learned the alleged abuse happened at the baby’s family home on East Marsh Street near South Filbert Street.

Police say they arrested the boy’s father, 24-year-old Matthew Garcia. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of felony child abuse.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 209-937-8323.