Father arrested as suspect in death of 7-year-old daughter, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a man was arrested Saturday as a suspect in the death of his 7-year-old daughter.

According to officials, police conducted a welfare check at a home on Candlewood Way near Ravenwood Drive around 4:44 a.m. When they arrived, the girl was found unresponsive.

Police say she died at the scene.

According to detectives, they arrested 30-year-old Billy Williams on suspicion of homicide and assault on a child resulting in death.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 209-937-8377.

This is a developing story.