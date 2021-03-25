Father of woman found dead in Fair Oaks driveway speaks out

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) – The two people found dead from gunshot wounds in a driveway in Fair Oaks on Monday have been identified as 23-year-old Sahara Lowry and 24-year-old Christopher Eddy.

Lowry had just celebrated her 23rd birthday with family and her boyfriend Eddy Friday.

It would be the last time her father Richard Lowry would ever see her.

“This stuff only happens on the news, that’s all we ever thought it did. It just happens on the news,” he said. “She sent me a text just saying thank you dad, she always called me dadio, thank you dadio. Thank you for the birthday.”

Richard Lowry said his daughter left her job at a local bank early Monday and headed to Eddy’s home on Rabeneck Way in Fair Oaks. Several hours later he received the devastating news.

“They came out and told me at 8:30 on Monday night that she had been deceased. Killed,” he told FOX40.

According to Richard Lowry, his daughter had been dating Eddy for the last two years and said he never saw any red flags in their relationship until it was too late.

“We would take him out dinner every so often and stuff like that and he was a little more reclusive, he was just into himself,” Richard Lowry said.

Investigators say a postal worker discovered Sahara Lowry and Eddy lying in the driveway just before 10 a.m. Monday. Richard Lowry was told a .45 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene and that four shots were recorded on a neighbor’s security system.

“The sheriff’s department was very straight up with us about the doorbell, the lock on the door. She didn’t suffer, we know there was a small scream and then three more shots after the first shot,” Richard Lowry explained.

Richard Lowry describes his daughter as a happy and kind person, who loved her animals and was working towards getting her Ph.D. as a counselor. He said the biggest thing he’ll always remember is her smile.

Richard Lowry says she was the youngest of his four daughters, and that they are hoping to put together a small foundation in her honor.