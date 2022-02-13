Father, son hit by paintball attack while waiting for bus in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A father and son in Sacramento County were attacked by someone with a paintball gun while they waited for a bus.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened near Watt and El Camino avenues Friday afternoon

The father and his boy are recovering Sunday from both physical and emotional wounds.

A paintball was just inches away from hitting Riley Scharlow’s eye, which is something the 11-year-old never thought he would have to worry about when leaving school last week.

“There’s no reason to do that,” Scharlow’s father Patrick Kent told FOX40.

Scharlow and Kent are still stunned by what happened.

“A car just sped past us and started shooting us,” Scharlow recalled

“I heard the noise of a gun; I didn’t know what it was. And then I felt myself getting hit,” Kent said.

Scharlow and Kent were waiting for a bus when a four-door Cadillac pulled up and opened fire.

“When I realized there was orange splatter then I knew it wasn’t a real gun, but nevertheless, it was still scary,” Kent recalled.

Kent and Scharlow said they were minding their own business when the strangers suddenly attacked them without warning.

Kent was hit and went to check on Scharlow, concerned about his safety and upset about the injury.

“That could have taken out his eye, an 11-year-old kid because of a stupid prank or whatever reason why they did it,” Kent said.

According to Kent, the two people who fired the paintball gun wore ski masks and he believes it will be difficult to tie anyone to the crime.

Kent and Scharlow said they won’t forget the ordeal.

“Normally, I would drop him off at a corner, pick him up from a corner at school, he wants me to pick him up at school now because he’s afraid to even go out,” Kent said.

Other than the superficial wounds, there is little evidence to show who might have done it but the father and son hope everyone can learn from their experience.

“I just don’t want it to happen again,” Scharlow said.

“We don’t want it to become a common occurrence, we don’t want this to be a trend, we just want people to be aware of their surroundings,” Kent said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incident.