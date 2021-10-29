Father, stepmother of Roman Lopez may now face murder charges

(KTXL) — The father and stepmother of 11-year-old Roman Lopez may now face murder charges for his death, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said.

An amended complaint was filed Thursday, adding the charges for Jordan and Lindsey Piper. Both defendants will be arraigned on the amended charges on Nov. 19.

In January 2020, Lopez was found dead in the basement of his father’s home in Placerville hours after he was reported missing.

It wasn’t until February of 2021 when they arrested Jordan and Lindsey Piper that police said where exactly he had been found.

“After an initial search of the home was unsuccessful, a second more extensive search of the home was launched. Placerville Police investigators then located Roman’s deceased body inside a storage bin inside the basement of the home,” Placerville Police Chief Joseph Wren said in February.

Jordan Piper and Lindsey Piper were arrested and charged on suspicion of abuse and torture. Lindsey Piper was additionally charged on suspicion of poisoning the boy.