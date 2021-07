SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The FBI says two men were indicted for allegedly plotting to attack the Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento with incendiary devices.

Officials identified the two men as Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland.

