HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they are searching for a man wanted for a murder that happened in San Jose, California.

According to the FBI, Uatesoni Paasi is a Bay Area native but had been seen in the Honolulu area as recently as April. They are seeking any information about his whereabouts.

The FBI said the 28-year-old suspect is wanted for shooting an unarmed victim that followed after a verbal argument. When he was shot, the victim’s young child and wife were standing next to him.

There is no known history between the victim and the suspect but they have lived in the same area of the apartment complex, said officials.

The FBI mentioned that the suspect is related to and associated with other parties who were arrested in the Honolulu area for a separate homicide that also occured in the Bay Area in California.

Paasi was described to be six feet and one inch tall, weighing 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Individuals with information are urged to contact the Honolulu FBI at (808) 566-4300.