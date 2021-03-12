Fed up with neighbors calling cops on her son, West Sacramento mom petitions to build skate park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A West Sacramento mom is fed up with having her neighbors complain about her son and his friends skateboarding in her neighborhood. She’s calling on the city to do something about it.

“My son loves to skateboard,” said Raquel Davis.

Davis’ son’s love for the sport has created a problem in her West Sacramento neighborhood.

“In the last few months, our neighbors have been calling the cops on them,” she told FOX40.

So, the frustrated mother of seven came up with an idea.

“The solution I came up with was maybe get a park here close to our home that my boys and his friends can skate to,” Davis said.

Davis started a petition on change.org, asking the city of West Sacramento to build a multi-use skate park in the Southport area of the city.

“Tennis courts, you know, a free place to go play tennis. A place to scooter, skateboard and bike,” Davis said.

While she does not have a specific idea about where she would like to see the park, Davis said she wants it to be close enough to her house so that her sons can easily get to it.

“I guess maybe around the high school would be a nice place,” she explained.

She said she is hoping to collect at least 2,500 signatures, and so far her petition is getting a lot of positive feedback.

“Sharing it with the city and, hopefully, that will push for more people to help get this park going,” Davis said.

A spokesperson for the city told FOX40 at the moment there are no plans for a skate park in Southport.

But that won’t stop Davis from continuing to push for her neighborhood and her community in West Sacramento.

The city of West Sacramento currently has a skate park at Westacre Park. The city spokesperson says they do plan on upgrading and expanding it to include a pump bike track, basketball courts and other amenities. No word on when that will be completed yet.