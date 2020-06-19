Federal officials charge 2 Stockton residents with sexual exploitation of a child

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Department of Justice announced charges Thursday against two Stockton residents suspected of sexually exploiting a child.

Officials say between April and June 2020, 36-year-old Michael Thornton and 30-year-old Katherine Leann Herrera took photos depicting a 10-year-old victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the DOJ, Thornton also faces charges for distributing child pornography after they found he distributed the images on a “darknet website.”

Thornton and Herrera could face at least 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.