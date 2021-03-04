Federal raid at former Sacramento County deputy’s home worries residents

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After a federal raid at his Roseville home, a Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy is now without a job.

Homeland security agents served a search warrant at a house on Knowlton Court and took away truckloads of evidence, according to neighbors.

But what exactly the investigation is about remains unclear.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it “released” that employee prior to the raid. However, neighbors say he was at work as it happened.

Homeland Security agents are directing all questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but they are also not commenting on the investigation.

“All of a sudden we saw this van pull up in front of my driveway, block us in and the door slid open,” said Cindy Turk, a witness. “And all of a sudden all these SWAT team members came flooding out carrying a big metal ladder.”

Turk’s home security cameras captured Roseville police SWAT members starting their raid on the deputy’s home.

“They started blaring from their speaker, ‘You need to come out of the house. This is a search warrant.’” Turk told FOX40.

But according to Turk, no one let the SWAT officers inside, so officers were forced to breach the house.

“And then, all of a sudden, they let off three different percussion grenades — very loud booms,” Turk said. “And then started extending the boom, and on the end was a battering ram. So, they had pulled into the front yard and were going to start pushing the front door down.”

Eventually, the people inside gave up and were detained. Shortly afterward, Turk says federal agents started to arrive.

“All of a sudden about 15 to 20 SUVs came flying down the road and they were all the federal agents from HSI,” Turk said. “They all had vests on, ended up hauling out a bunch of evidence. We saw them load the SUVs in the driveway full of boxes and stuff from the home.”

The family who lives in the home are renters: A married couple and their two sons who are in their 20s.

“I was just kind of wondering what was going on like everybody else,” said Rene Tichauer.

Turk says the deputy has worked for the county sheriff’s office for years and often had his squad car in the driveway.

“He was doing patrol officer when he first moved in,” Turk said. “He got transferred back to I believe just a regular deputy.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the incident.

We are aware of an investigation and we support allied agencies. The Sheriff’s Office released that At-Will employee prior to them being contacted by the investigating agency. Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Nobody answered when FOX40 knocked on the door, but Turk spotted the now-former deputy while speaking to a FOX40 reporter.

However, he drove away.

“Whatever it was, for them to commit those kind of resources, there’s something involved,” Tichauer said.

What exactly the investigation is about remains unclear.

“We certainly don’t want that in our neighborhood,” Turk said.