Federal relief package ‘life preserver’ for struggling local businesses

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The newly-passed $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package was welcomed by businesses that have been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“This money does go back into the economy quickly, and specifically into hospitality areas,” said Visit Modesto CEO Todd Aaronson. “The restaurants see the impact, the hotels see the impact.”

Aaronson said he’s happy to see the $29 billion in special relief grants for restaurants.

“That grant for the small businesses, specifically for restaurants, is fantastic and they’ve been waiting a long time for that,” he told FOX40. “And the fact that they’ve added money for the Save Our Stages program is great.”

The Save Our Stages Act provides relief to independent venues.

The stimulus will also provide billions more for the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers grants to small businesses and other organizations.

“There’s also an opportunity for small businesses with less than a half a million dollars in revenue to make up for all their losses of the last year. I think that’s gigantic,” Aaronson said.

The legislation includes $10 billion that will be given to states to help their small businesses recover and creates the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which earmarks money for minority-owned businesses and businesses in underserved areas.

“The grants that are now going out to small businesses, that is the life preserver a lot of businesses have been waiting for,” Aaronson said. “It really makes the difference as to whether they’re going to be able to stay in business or not after a year being on the edge.”