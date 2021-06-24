Feed Sacramento Homeless hosts free event to connect community with resources

California is making its comeback.

And while the recovery is strong for some, those who were already in a disadvantaged state before the emergence of COVID-19 are bouncing back more slowly.

FOX40 spoke to Bobbie Wooten of Fed Sacramento Homeless in April just before an event that had about 100 people come out.

Wooten is heading up another community outreach event to make sure folks can get connected to the services they need.

The Feed Sacramento Homeless event is Saturday at 11 a.m. in North Sacramento at 2421 Del Paso Boulevard.

