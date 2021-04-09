Feed Sacramento Homeless to hold Community Resources Fair Saturday

The pandemic has forced everyone to get creative with how they do many things with hopes of still making the same impact they would have pre-COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, many businesses are slowly returning to normal operations as case rates decline.

But for people who serve low-income families and the homeless community, getting back to in-person advocacy has been challenging.

Sonseeahray spoke to Bobbie Wooten of Feed Sacramento Homeless about her personal struggle reaching out to these communities during the pandemic and the upcoming Community Resource Fair to help those in need.

Thirty different groups will be in attendance to offer mentorships, job applications, interviewing tips, drug addiction help, free haircuts, free clothing, housing opportunities and more.