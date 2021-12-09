‘Feels like a homecoming’: Rocklin’s new police chief is longtime resident of Placer County

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The new Rocklin police chief has been announced, with the city saying he will start Dec. 13.

According to the city, their new police chief, Rustin Banks, comes from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and is a longtime resident of Placer County. At the sheriff’s office, he served as a captain, with the Field Operations Division under his management.

During his time as a captain, he also served as the Rio Vista Police Department’s interim police chief from September 2019 to February 2020.

The city said Banks, aside from being in law enforcement, also teaches criminal justice at Sierra College as an adjunct professor.

Banks has a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University and a master’s from Arizona State University. He is also a local graduate, having gone to Del Oro High School.

“I have spent my entire professional career living in Placer County and serving a community nearly 70 miles away,” Banks said. “This feels like a homecoming because for the first time, I will be serving the community that my family and I have been a part of for over 20 years.”