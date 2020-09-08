Few masks, little social distancing during packed Christian concert at State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A serious heat wave, poor air quality and a pandemic didn’t prevent thousands of people from attending a Christian concert at the State Capitol this weekend.

In a video posted on Twitter and YouTube of the Let Us Worship rally, hardly anyone could be seen wearing a mask or social distancing.

Those are violations of not just Capitol permits but also state and Sacramento County rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer and artist Sam Feucht tweeted that the turnout amounted to 12,000 people, which the California Highway Patrol has yet to verify.

The CHP is in charge of permitting events on Capitol grounds. The agency has yet to comment on its approval of Sunday’s event.

A spokesperson for the CHP did confirm Republican Senate Minority Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, was the original permit holder for the concert. Grove spoke on stage Sunday night.

Sen. Grove and the rest of the state Senate Republican Caucus were directed to stay away from the building last week after a member tested positive for the coronavirus. All were required to quarantine until Thursday.

The senator has yet to comment on her involvement with the mass gathering.