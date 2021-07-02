Field of flags in Elk Grove honoring first responders, supporting End of Watch Fund

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A field of flags in Elk Grove is honoring first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Each flag is helping raise money for the End of Watch Fund, an organization that supports officers and their families after suffering tragedies.

People can sponsor a small, medium or large flag for $100, $300 or $500, respectively.

The sponsors can also submit a message and a photo to be placed on the flag pole as a tribute.

The display of flags can be seen from Highway 99, and many people have stopped along east Stockton Boulevard to take photos and sponsor a flag of their own.

“A lot of people come to take pictures,” Rosemary Costa, a volunteer in police service, told FOX40. “They’ll bring their families back, and they’ll take a picture next to the flag they have sponsored with whatever message is on the placard.”

“I just think maybe that gives them a feeling of comfort, or that the fallen officer or firefighter hasn’t been forgotten. The flag means a lot to different people,” she added.

The field of flags will be on display through the Fourth of July, and volunteers are staffing a booth at the site 24/7 to accept new sponsorships.

All of the money raised will go to the End of Watch, and each sponsor will get to keep their flag after the holiday weekend.