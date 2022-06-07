SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Health officials have confirmed a fifth presumptive monkeypox case in Sacramento Tuesday evening.

Health officials said that the fifth case was found through contract tracing and a test has been sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. According to the CDC, there are currently 7 probable cases of monkeypox in California.

The CDC said the risk of monkeypox to the public is very low based on current information.

According to health officials, there is a monkeypox vaccine for those who have been exposed to the virus. Recent cases of monkeypox have been related to travel in Europe, health officials said.

Anyone with exposure concerns should contact their health provider.