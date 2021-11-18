Fight at Sacramento high school injures staff, prompts lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight at Sacramento’s Hiram Johnson High School injured several staff members and prompted a lockdown of the campus on Thursday.

Campus staff were already working to break up one fight when another fight, involving additional students, erupted, a spokesperson for the Sacramento City Unified School District said.

Several staff members were injured and were treated at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.

The school entered a precautionary lockdown during the fight, but it was lifted after police arrived. Classes resumed as normal afterward, with extra security on-campus for the remainder of the day.

It’s unclear exactly how many students were involved in the fighting and how many school staff members were injured.

The school, district and police are all investigating. The students involved in the fight will face disciplinary action, the spokesperson said.