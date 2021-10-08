Film festival celebrating queer cinema returns to Sacramento this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The BENT Sacramento LGBTQ Film Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary in downtown Sacramento this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, moviegoers can buy passes to screen a wide range of LGBTQ+ films.

Founded in 1993, BENT Sacramento LGBTQ+ Film Festival (formerly Sacramento International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival (SIGLFF)) has a rich, queer history as the longest-running film festival in Sacramento and the only LGBTQ+ one. Our organization has highlighted and supported LGBTQ+ artists and their films with 2 days of stories that sometimes do not get told.

The goal of BENT has always been to change the world through the power of queer cinema. Create safe and inclusive spaces for self-expression, inspire an authentic sense of activism in the continued fight for equality, and celebrate the unique heritage and diverse cultures of LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

As a media arts nonprofit, BENT’s integrated programs connect filmmakers and audiences in Sacramento’ region and around the globe. BENT provides critical funding for emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers.