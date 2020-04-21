Filmmakers still stay busy despite pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As they say, the show must go on.

Facing circumstances they never could have imagined, people who work in the film industry are doing what they do best, getting creative.

“We need to have work. It’s America’s pastime,” said filmmaker Deon Taylor. “It’s what we do. It’s the biggest thing we export in the world is film and entertainment.”

As much as Taylor would like to be on a movie set, he has his priorities in order. He said he is staying home with his family in Granite Bay and focusing on the bigger picture.

“This is about safety and health and also making sure that my family is safe,” he told FOX40. “It‘s the first time in my life where you actually, as a man or a woman, you feel defenseless.”

In late February, before anybody knew the novel coronavirus would change life as we know it, Taylor made a big announcement on social media.

“We just got a summer release for my film, ‘Fatale’: June 19th,” he said.

With the release date now at the mercy of COVID-19, Taylor is using his platform to release some serious messages.

“What have you done over the last month or so to boost your immune system? What have you done with your faith?” he said in a video.

Knowing there will be light at the end of the novel coronavirus, including the lights of projectors shining onto movie screens, Hollywood has not shut down completely.

“Now what’s beginning to happen is everyone’s kind of working but they found a new way to work. So now everyone‘s on Zoom calls, you know,” Taylor explained. “Hollywood is actually actively working, believe it or not. We’re, like, just as booked as we would be if we were not dealing with this but just through technology now, which is calling, meeting with people, speaking to animators about animation projects, still writing scripts with writers.”

“Yeah, reinventing and getting creative is the name of the game, and being ready because it’s not like the work isn‘t going to come back. It’s going to come back and it’s going to look a little different. It’s going to be packaged a little different,” said Sally Forcier of Forcier Casting and Productions.

The Sacramento-based filmmaker, casting director and acting coach is keeping busy writing scripts, preparing future projects and working on her YouTube channel. She’s also still able to coach actors.

“So I’ve been shifting all my coaching to online video and it‘s been going really great,” Forcier told FOX40.

Even when casting resumes again, she predicts online auditions might be the new normal for a while.

“When you can take advantage of this time and work on your skills as an actor, it’s also helping you to practice getting on Zoom calls or FaceTime calls and overcoming that fear,” Forcier said.

“We will get through this but when we do get through it all, will you be ready to work, you know what I mean? What is that project that you have next to shoot?” Taylor said.