Final Quarter highlights: April 2

FOX40 presents highlights from high school football with Jim Crandell and Kristina Werner.
This weeks Final Quarter covers several games, including Folsom against Whitney and Cosumnes Oaks against Monterey Trail.
Final Quarter Scores:
Oakmont Vikings defeat Antelope Titans 16-14
Gustine Reds defeat El Capitan Gauchos 32-6
Pitman Pride defeat Modesto Panthers 26-12
Lincoln Fighting Zebras defeat Rio Linda Knights 48-0
Oak Ridge Trojans defeat Del Oro Golden Eagles 34-14
Turlock Bulldogs defeat Enochs Eagles 44-6