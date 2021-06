FOX40’s Jim Crandell presents Final Quarter — a recap of highlights from the NBA, MLB and NASCAR.

Mark Demksy brings you the story of an Elk Grove High School sophomore pitcher, who is one of softball’s top talents in the nation.

Playing for the Thundering Herd, Aissa Silva had nearly 200 strikeouts in 123 innings pitched.

“It’s a game of, ‘I’m in control. If you can hit this ball, I’ll give you credit. If you can’t, then I win.'” Silva said laughing.